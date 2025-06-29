GBPUSD TECHS: 50-Day EMA Support Holding

RES 3: 147.74 - High Jan 15 and bull trigger (cont)

RES 2: 146.53 - High Aug 6

RES 1: 141.48/142.95 - High May 2 / High Apr 7

PRICE: 139.40 @ 15:42 GMT May 23

SUP 1: 138.54 - Low May 22

SUP 2: 136.57 - 1.382 proj of the Jan 28 - Feb 20 - Feb 26 bear leg

SUP 3: 134.89 - 2.000 proj of the Jan 28 - Feb 20 - Feb 26 bear leg

JGBs have rallied off recent lows and for now, however a bearish theme remains intact following the reversal that started Apr 7. A continuation lower would signal scope for an extension towards 136.57, a Fibonacci projection. On the upside, a reversal higher would instead refocus attention on 142.95, the Apr 7 high. The first important resistance to watch is 141.48, the May 2 high. A break of this level would be viewed as an early bullish signal.