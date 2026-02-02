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Reserve Bank of Australia Meeting

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Meeting Date:

2026 Feb 02 - 03

Rate Decision:

Feb 03, 2026 - 03:30 am
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Description

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board meets eight times a year, following the release of key economic data on inflation and economic activity. The meetings start on a Monday afternoon and conclude the following day. The outcome of the meeting will be announced at 2.30 pm on the second day of the Board meeting, and the Governor will hold a media conference at 3.30 pm.

Preview Coverage

MNI RBA WATCH: Board Eyes 25bp Cash Rate Hike

The RBA will deliver its latest cash rate decision on Tuesday.

Jan-30 07:10

MNI RBA Preview-Feb 2026: +25bps Likely, Focus On Outlook

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: * The combination of a resilient labour market and stronger than expected Dec/Q4 inflation has the sell-side consensus expecting an RBA rate hike tomorrow. If delivered, focus will be on how much follow up action the central bank sees as needed to ensure inflation returns to target. The trimmed mean CPI y/y has been trending up since mid last year and is now comfortably above the top end of the RBA's 2-3% target band. We expect the RBA to leave the door ajar for another hike, albeit one that remains dependent on data outcomes. * OIS now reflects materially tighter policy expectations across the curve. A 25bp hike tomorrow is priced at a 77% probability (up from 32% pre-jobs data), with cumulative tightening probability of 166% by June (vs 88% pre-jobs) and 229% by December 2026 (vs 152% pre-jobs). FOR THE FULL PUBLICATION PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINK:RBA Preview - Feb 2026.pdf: https://media.marketnews.com/RBA_Preview_Feb_2026_2a2e1b5adc.pdf

Feb-02 03:09

Review Coverage

MNI RBA WATCH: Bullock Says Policy Too Loose, Hikes 25BP

The RBA Board has delivered its latest cash rate decision.

Feb-03 08:20

MNI RBA Review-Feb 2026: Further Tightening Likely Needed

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: * The RBA raised the cash rate to 3.85%, as expected by the sell-side consensus and which was largely priced by the market (around 75% priced in per OIS markets prior to the decision). The decision was unanimous by the board. The risks appear skewed towards further action to ensure that inflation moves sustainably back into the target band of 2-3%. * RBA-dated OIS pricing is firmer again today across meetings, extending yesterday's post-RBA decision sell-off. That leaves RBA-dated OIS showing tightening across all meetings, with the probability of a 25bp hike rising from 17% for March to 105% by June and 172% by December 2026. FOR THE FULL PUBLICATION PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINK:RBA Review - Feb 2026.pdf: https://media.marketnews.com/RBA_Review_Feb_2026_df58dffe5a.pdf

Feb-04 02:22

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