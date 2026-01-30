GLOBAL POLITICAL RISK: Week Ahead 26 Jan-1 Feb

US TSYS: Curves Twist Steeper, Quiet Return from Christmas Holiday
Dec-26 20:17
Treasuries look to finish mixed Friday, curves twisting steeper with 2s-10s holding modestly higher vs. weaker Bonds after the bell.
Currently, the TYH6 contract trades +2.5 at 112-19 vs. 112-23 early session high, on light post Christmas holiday volume of just over 650,000. 10Y yld near steady at 4.1336%. Key short-term resistance into 112-31, the Dec 18 high.
Projected rate cut pricing gained vs. late Wednesday levels (*): Jan'26 at -5bp (-3.3bp), Mar'26 at -15.2bp (-12.3bp), Apr'26 at -21bp (-18.1bp), Jun'26 at -35.2bp (-31.1bp).
US$ index near midrange after bouncing off midmorning lows, Bbg index BBDXY +0.21 at 1200.86
Mining shares continued to buoy the Materials sector after Gold climbing to new record highs early Friday (4,549.92), trading desks citing an uptick in geopolitical tensions after Pres Trump launched attacks on Isis elements in Nigeria.
Look Ahead: Monday data sees Pending Home Sales MoM (1000ET), Dallas Fed Mfg Activity (1030). COMC minutes for the December meeting to be released at 1400ET Tuesday.
Stocks hold near steady (SPX Eminis & Nasdaq) to weaker for the DJIA late Friday. Currently, the DJIA trades down 81.36 points (-0.17%) at 48652.31, S&P E-Mini Futures down 4.5 points (-0.06%) at 6978.5, Nasdaq up 16.4 points (0.1%) at 23629.91.
Materials, Information Technology and Health Care sector shares led advances in late trade. Miners continued to buoy the Materials sector after Gold climbing to new record highs early Friday (4,549.92), trading desks citing an uptick in geopolitical tensions after Pres Trump launched attacks on Isis elements in Nigeria.