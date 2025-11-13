EU CONSUMER CYCLICALS: VF Corp: €32s +0.3pts/-12bps

(VFC: Ba3 Neg/BB)...
There is no sign that the US government shutdown is weighing on President Donald Trump’s approval rating, with Trump’s approval strengthening slightly since the shutdown started on October 1.
Figure 1: President Donald Trump Approval Rating
Source: Silver Bulletin
Chair Powell's speech Tuesday, titled "Understanding the Fed’s Balance Sheet", is largely focused as the title suggests on the Fed's balance sheet policy. He gives the clearest sign yet that the balance sheet runoff which started in June 2022 and has reduced the SOMA portfolio by $2.2T is nearing an end. He says: "Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions. We may approach that point in coming months, and we are closely monitoring a wide range of indicators to inform this decision."