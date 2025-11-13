EU CONSUMER CYCLICALS: VF Corp: €32s +0.3pts/-12bps

Chair Powell's speech Tuesday, titled "Understanding the Fed’s Balance Sheet", is largely focused as the title suggests on the Fed's balance sheet policy. He gives the clearest sign yet that the balance sheet runoff which started in June 2022 and has reduced the SOMA portfolio by $2.2T is nearing an end. He says: "Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions. We may approach that point in coming months, and we are closely monitoring a wide range of indicators to inform this decision."

This shouldn't be considered a major surprise. We wrote last Thursday after the release of the NY Fed's latest Survey of Market Expectations that consensus was still for reserves levels to fall below $2.9T by early 2026, with balance sheet runoff still expected to conclude in early 2026.

And the September FOMC minutes showed the SOMA deputy manager noted at the meeting reserves were expected "to be close to the $2.8 trillion range by the end of the first quarter of next year".

We took that as a fairly clear signal that the Fed is beginning to eye the end of QT by early 2026, with reserve management purchases restarting the balance sheet rebuild later in the year.

Powell's comments are clear confirmation that this is a decision that will be discussed at the upcoming October meeting, potentially with an announcement coming in December or perhaps January.