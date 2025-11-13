FED: US TSY TO SELL $86.000 BLN 13W BILL NOV 17, SETTLE NOV 20

* US TSY TO SELL $86.000 BLN 13W BILL NOV 17, SETTLE NOV 20...
A bear mode in EURUSD remains in place despite the late rally off lows on Tuesday. The recent breach of the 50-day EMA and a support at 1.1646, the Sep 25 low, exposes 1.1516, a Fibonacci retracement. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position. This continues to highlight a dominant medium-term uptrend, suggesting the move down is likely a correction - for now. Initial firm resistance is 1.1779, the Oct 1 high.
Treasury prices rallied sharply on Friday and climbed again Tuesday. Last Friday’s gains resulted in a break of the 113-00 handle, signalling scope for stronger rally towards 113-29, the Sep 11 high and a bull trigger. On the downside, support at the 50-day EMA at 112-15 remains intact for now. A clear break of the average would expose 111-13+, the Aug 18 low and a key support.
President Donald Trump is shortly due to meet Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House for a bilateral lunch. Remarks ahead of the meeting will be broadcast on C-SPAN. The pair are expected to formally announce a USD$20 billion economic lifeline designed to bolster Milei ahead of Oct. 26 midterm elections, where his libertarian party is tipped to underperform.