US TSYS: Tsys Finishing Near Highs, Curves Reverse Midweek Steepening

Aug-28 19:25

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* Off early lows, Treasuries look to finish mostly higher & near the top end of the session range ...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US TSYS/SUPPLY: Refunding Preview: Instant Answers Focus On Guidance (3/3)

Jul-29 19:19
In addition to providing the new auction sizes for the upcoming quarter, we will answer this question upon release of the Treasury Quarterly Refunding Statement at 0830ET on Wednesday (with color on changes if any):
  • Is the guidance on coupon issuance unchanged? “Treasury anticipates maintaining nominal coupon and FRN auction sizes for at least the next several quarters.
Additionally we include the following questions on buybacks:
  • Total maximum purchase amount of buybacks in the 20Y-30Y range (B USD)
  • Total maximum purchase amount of buybacks in the 10Y-20Y range (B USD) 

US STOCKS: Late Equities Roundup: Taking Profits/Position Squaring Pre-FOMC

Jul-29 19:15
  • Stocks gave back modest early gains and are holding near session lows late Tuesday as investors took profits ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy announcement. Less optimistic earnings from United Health and Merck coupled with uncertainty over US trade policy with the world contributed to indexes retreating from Monday's record highs in SPX eminis and Nasdaq.
  • Currently, the DJIA trades down 181.77 points (-0.41%) at 44656.01, S&P E-Minis down 9.75 points (-0.15%) at 6412.25, Nasdaq down 35.3 points (-0.2%) at 21142.79.
  • Leading decliners in the second half included: Carrier Global -11.04%, Brown & Brown -9.73%, VeriSign -9.49%, United Parcel Service -9.14%, PayPal Holdings -7.88%, Johnson Controls -7.17%, Stanley Black & Decker -7.10%, UnitedHealth Group -5.96%, Moderna -4.66% and Eli Lilly & Co -4.46%.
  • On the positive side, IT, estate management and Financials led first half gainers: Corning +12.62%, Incyte +9.41%, Cadence Design Systems +9.02%, Synopsys +6.93%, Globe Life +5.88%, Welltower +4.71%, Advanced Micro Devices +3.47%, Cincinnati Financial +3.11% and Western Digital +2.79%.
  • Expected earnings announcements after the close include: Booking Holdings, Mondelez International, Caesars Entertainment, PPG Industries, Visa Inc, Expand Energy, Teladoc Health, Avis Budget Group, Electronic Arts Inc, Starbucks, Seagate Technology and Teradyne Inc.

US TSYS/SUPPLY: Refunding Preview: Buybacks Likely Upped (2/3)

Jul-29 19:14

The quarterly dealer survey usually provides a hint to policy shifts, and the latest questionnaire for this quarter put emphasis on Treasury buyback "enhancements": “what factors should Treasury consider in evaluating changes to maximum purchase amounts? Are there certain buyback sectors where either increases or decreases in purchase maximums are warranted? What changes to the buyback schedule, if any, would help to further Treasury’s liquidity support goals? Are there any other buyback enhancements not listed in the quarterly refunding statement that Treasury should consider?”

  • The appearance of this question, along with Treasury’s ongoing widening and deepening of its buyback programs, appears to have raised expectations that there will be a meaningful announcement on this front at the August refunding.
  • We think there is a good chance that Treasury will raise the total cap on quarterly liquidity operational purchases from the existing $30B, to $40B or greater. We have seen expectations that the cap could be increased to as much as $60B for the upcoming quarter.
  • Outside of these considerations, we have also seen expectations that Treasury could alter buyback schedules (eg to make operations more frequent), broaden counterparty eligibility, or even to forego cash management buyback operations for the upcoming quarter (MNI and probably consensus would be surprised by the latter, given mid-September’s tax deadline).
  • Some examples: Goldman sees buybacks upped next quarter to $45B or $60B; UBS to $40B; Citi to $45B; Deutsche $34B (potentially up to $40B).

Related bullets

article type logo

Parker-Hannifin (PH A3[P]/BBB+/A-): New Issue FV

article type logo

Consumer Secondary

article type logo

German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

Related by topic

US Treasuries
US

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI: Fed’s Waller Calls For Series Of Interest Rate Cuts 

Aug-28 22:30
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Inflation Too High For Fed Rate Cuts - Hoenig

Aug-28 16:50
article type logo

MNI UK Issuance Deep Dive

Aug-28 14:50

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo