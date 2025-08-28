US TSYS: Tsys Finishing Near Highs, Curves Reverse Midweek Steepening

The quarterly dealer survey usually provides a hint to policy shifts, and the latest questionnaire for this quarter put emphasis on Treasury buyback "enhancements": “what factors should Treasury consider in evaluating changes to maximum purchase amounts? Are there certain buyback sectors where either increases or decreases in purchase maximums are warranted? What changes to the buyback schedule, if any, would help to further Treasury’s liquidity support goals? Are there any other buyback enhancements not listed in the quarterly refunding statement that Treasury should consider?”
- The appearance of this question, along with Treasury’s ongoing widening and deepening of its buyback programs, appears to have raised expectations that there will be a meaningful announcement on this front at the August refunding.
- We think there is a good chance that Treasury will raise the total cap on quarterly liquidity operational purchases from the existing $30B, to $40B or greater. We have seen expectations that the cap could be increased to as much as $60B for the upcoming quarter.
- Outside of these considerations, we have also seen expectations that Treasury could alter buyback schedules (eg to make operations more frequent), broaden counterparty eligibility, or even to forego cash management buyback operations for the upcoming quarter (MNI and probably consensus would be surprised by the latter, given mid-September’s tax deadline).
- Some examples: Goldman sees buybacks upped next quarter to $45B or $60B; UBS to $40B; Citi to $45B; Deutsche $34B (potentially up to $40B).