USDJPY TECHS: Recovery Extends

* RES 4: 161.46 1.618 proj of the Jan 27 - Feb - 12 price swing * RES 3: 161.00 round number resista...
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Inflation pressures didn't appear to be much worse in the April Beige Book than in the prior edition, but it was clear that while overall price rises weren't particularly onerous, there was increasingly intense pressure across some sectors. Margins compressed, and tariffs continued to be a consideration. Overall, 9 districts characterized price increases as moderate/robust (was 8 in the prior Beige Book), with 3 seeing increases as modest (was 4 prior).
The Fed's April Beige Book makes heavy mention of the conflict in the Middle East, which broke out after the response for the prior edition (February's) were compiled. That said, the portrayal of the economy in this edition was not substantially different, and arguably even more robust, with more districts on net (8 vs 7) reporting slight/modest growth and gains in employment (4 vs 3; and just 1 seeing declines vs 3 prior), with very little change in inflation reporting (9 vs 8 describing "moderate" price pressures). Our summary of the main sections is below.