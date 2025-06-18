OIL PRODUCTS: Oil Products Summary At European Close: Cracks Rise

Cracks are rising today across the board with underlying product prices higher and crude slightly lo...
Moody's has downgraded the US's long-term credit rating to Aa1 trom Aaa. The move may not have been fully expected today. But it was the last holdout among they S&P and Fitch to demote the USA from the top rating, and they placed negative outlook on the US last year (now stable). Fiscal deterioration, both past and anticipated as Congress wrangles with the Republican fiscal bill, is cited as the key factor. From the release (link):
The "extraordinary measures" available to Treasury to stave off a debt default were down to $82B as of May 14, per a Treasury Department release today.
There was mixed news on the housing and wholesale/manufacturing sales fronts this week, which on net look to slightly upwardly bias Q1 GDP estimates, pending next week's retail sales reading.
Housing starts blew through expectations at 278.6k in April (226.2k expected, 214.2k prior). This came after building permits fell a worse-than-expected 4.1% M/M in March as reported Wednesday.
On the sales front, March data was soft but positive versus expectations and could add a slight upward drift to Q1 GDP expectations.