 

05-Dec-25

04-Dec-25

Daily OI Change

 

Daily OI Change In Packs

SFRU5

1,302,569

1,303,410

-841

Whites

+55,934

SFRZ5

1,603,394

1,590,932

+12,462

Reds

-4,299

SFRH6

1,430,509

1,388,938

+41,571

Greens

+26,517

SFRM6

1,148,072

1,145,330

+2,742

Blues

+9,500

SFRU6

1,081,547

1,080,245

+1,302

 

 

SFRZ6

1,104,360

1,120,049

-15,689

 

 

SFRH7

855,810

836,729

+19,081

 

 

SFRM7

770,549

779,542

-8,993

 

 

SFRU7

834,190

818,379

+15,811

 

 

SFRZ7

850,283

845,239

+5,044

 

 

SFRH8

446,954

441,690

+5,264

 

 

SFRM8

404,177

403,779

+398

 

 

SFRU8

380,155

381,784

-1,629

 

 

SFRZ8

319,892

321,438

-1,546

 

 

SFRH9

201,582

195,315

+6,267

 

 

SFRM9

217,512

211,104

+6,408

 

 