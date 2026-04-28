US NATGAS: Midwest Natgas Fundamentals - Apr 21st

MNI Take: Chicago CG rose 8 cent yesterday. Chicago weather forecasts continue to call for warmer th...
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Attention in USDCAD is on key near-term resistance and a bull trigger at 1.3753, the Mar 3 high. A clear break of this hurdle would confirm a range breakout, highlight a stronger bull cycle and confirm a clear breach of the 20- and 50-day EMAs. This would open 1.3800 initially, the Jan 23 high. For bears, a reversal would refocus attention on 1.3482, the Jan 30 low and bear trigger.
The trend condition in AUDUSD is unchanged, it remains bullish and the pair continues to trade above key support at 0.6979, the 50-day EMA. A clear break of this average would undermine the current bullish theme. The moving average set-up is in a bull mode position and this continues to highlight a dominant medium-term uptrend. A resumption of the trend would open 0.7208 next, a Fibonacci retracement point.