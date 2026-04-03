PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Roundup

* {US}Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #) * $7.9B to Price Wednesday * 03/25 $1.85B #Nippon Life $1...
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We've just published our latest Europe Pi bond futures positioning update - Full Document Here
Long positioning appears have exhausted itself as of mid-February, and has started to retrace slightly as we near the Eurex futures roll. Vs 1 structural short and 4 longs in our last biweekly update, there are now 2 shorts and 3 longs.
US President Donald Trump has concluded a White House event for 'Angel Families' without taking questions from reporters. The president has no other public events in his schedule today. Two Oval Office policy meetings will take place behind closed doors.
Italy has announced it will be looking to sell the following at its auction this Thursday, February 26: