FOMC Meeting

Meeting Date:

Apr 30, 2024

Rate Decision:

May 01, 2024 - 06:00 pm
Preview Coverage

MNI Fed Preview-Apr 2024: Disinflation Delayed, Not Yet Denied

Persistently high inflation has shaken the FOMC’s confidence, but May is too soon for them to reconsider their easing bias.

Apr-25 16:25

MNI FED WATCH: On Hold, Waiting Longer For Inflation To Recede

Chair Jerome Powell won't rule out a rate hike if inflation stays firm, but it's not the FOMC's base case.

Apr-26 19:28

MNI Fed Preview - May 2024: Analyst Outlook

Analysts generally look for a more hawkish message from the FOMC in May compared with March.

Apr-29 18:20

Review Coverage

MNI FED WATCH: Powell Leans Into Higher For Longer, Not Hikes

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at their highest level in two decades and acknowledged recent inflation setbacks.

May-01 22:22

FED: MNI Fed Review - May 2024: High (But Not Higher) For Longer

FED: MNI Fed Review - May 2024: High (But Not Higher) For Longer Our review of the May 2024 FOMC meeting has been published and emailed to subscribers- PDF here: https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/62432/FedReviewMay2024.pdf. * The May FOMC outcome leaned dovish, with markets relieved by three aspects in particular: the maintenance of the Committee's bias toward the next move being a rate cut; Chair Powell describing a rate hike as "unlikely"; and a more aggressive reduction to balance sheet runoff than had been expected. * While the FOMC's confidence in the progress of disinflation has faltered following recent CPI/PCE data disappointments, they continue to see policy as being restrictive and in a "good place". * Though the bar to cuts has been set a little higher, the bar to hikes appears to remain about as high as ever.

May-02 12:04

