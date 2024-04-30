FED: MNI Fed Review - May 2024: High (But Not Higher) For Longer Our review of
The May 2024 FOMC meeting
May FOMC outcome leaned dovish, with markets relieved by three aspects in
particular: the maintenance of the Committee's bias toward the next move being a
rate cut; Chair Powell describing a rate hike as "unlikely"; and a more
aggressive reduction to balance sheet runoff than had been expected. * While the
FOMC's confidence in the progress of disinflation has faltered following recent
CPI/PCE data disappointments, they continue to see policy as being restrictive
and in a "good place". * Though the bar to cuts has been set a little higher,
the bar to hikes appears to remain about as high as ever.May-02 12:04