Chicago Business Barometer™: 2025/26 Publication Calendar

The Chicago Business Barometer™, otherwise known as the Chicago PMI, is a weighted composite indicator made up of five sub-indicators: New Orders, Production, Employment, Order Backlogs and Supplier Deliveries.
The Chicago PMI is a forward looking indicator correlated to US GDP.
Please see below the upcoming 2026 release dates for the Chicago Business Barometer™:
|Release Dates
|Time (ET)
|January 30
|09:45
|February 27
|09:45
|March 31
|09:45
|April 30
|09:45
|May 29
|09:45
|June 30
|09:45
|July 31
|09:45
|August 28
|09:45
|September 30
|09:45
|October 30
|09:45
|November 30
|09:45
|December 30
|09:45