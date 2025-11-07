The Chicago Business Barometer™, otherwise known as the Chicago PMI, is a weighted composite indicator made up of five sub-indicators: New Orders, Production, Employment, Order Backlogs and Supplier Deliveries. 

The Chicago PMI is a forward looking indicator correlated to US GDP.

Please see below the upcoming 2026 release dates for the Chicago Business Barometer™:

Release DatesTime (ET)
January 3009:45
February 2709:45
March 3109:45
April 3009:45
May 2909:45
June 3009:45
July 3109:45
August 2809:45
September 3009:45
October 3009:45
November 3009:45
December 3009:45

Chicago Business Barometer™: 2025/26 Publication Calendar

