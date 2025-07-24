FED: Trump: "Productive Talk" On Rates With Powell, No Pressure On Him To Quit

RES 4: 1.4111 High Apr 4

RES 3: 1.4016 High May 12 and 13 and a key resistance

RES 2: 1.3920 High May 21

RES 1: 1.3825 50-day EMA

PRICE: 1.3713 @ 16:51 BST Jun 24

SUP 1: 1.3635 Low Jun 18

SUP 2: 1.3540/3528 Low Jun 16 / 1.0% 10-dma envelope

SUP 3: 1.3503 1.618 proj of the Feb 3 - 14 - Mar 4 price swing

SUP 4: 1.3473 Low Oct 2 2024

A primary downtrend in USDCAD remains intact and recent gains appear corrective. Resistance at the 20-day EMA, at 1.3713, has been breached. A continuation higher would signal scope for a stronger retracement. Pivot resistance to monitor is at the 50-day EMA, at 1.3825. Key support and the bear trigger has been defined at 1.3540, the Jun 16 low. Clearance of this price point would resume the downtrend.