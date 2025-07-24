FED: Fed Assets Dip Slightly With Liquidity Facility Takeup Edging Down (2/2)

Fed assets were little changed in the week to July 23, with the most notable line item being a $3.6B...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
June's Conference Board consumer survey added another data point to the recent signs of diminishing near-term inflation expectations vs peaks in April.
In opening remarks at a Fed Listens event Tuesday, Fed Gov Barr (permanent voter) appears to be aligned with Chair Powell in expecting inflation to pick up in future due to tariffs (text here). Additionally, he makes note of concern over inflation persistence.
A primary downtrend in USDCAD remains intact and recent gains appear corrective. Resistance at the 20-day EMA, at 1.3713, has been breached. A continuation higher would signal scope for a stronger retracement. Pivot resistance to monitor is at the 50-day EMA, at 1.3825. Key support and the bear trigger has been defined at 1.3540, the Jun 16 low. Clearance of this price point would resume the downtrend.