EU CREDIT SUPPLY: Renault (RENAUL): Guidance     

RES 4: 113-29+ High Oct 17 and a key resistance

RES 3: 113-23 High Oct 23

RES 2: 113-07/22+ High Dec 3 / High Nov 25

RES 1: 112-30 20-day EMA

PRICE:‌‌ 112-12+ @ 11:09 GMT Dec 8

SUP 1: 112-10+ Low Nov 20

SUP 2: 112-07 Low Nov 5 and a key support

SUP 3: 112-02+ Low Sep 25

SUP 4: 112-00 Round number support

A bearish theme in Treasuries remains intact and today’s move down reinforces current bearish conditions. Price has recently traded through the 50-day EMA, at 112-26+. This undermines a recent bull theme and signals scope for a deeper retracement, with sights on 112-07, the Nov 5 high and a bear trigger. A reversal higher is required to once again refocus attention on the key resistance and bull trigger at 113-29+, the Oct 17 high.