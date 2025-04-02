OIL PRODUCTS: Oil Products End of Day Summary: Cracks Rise

It’s bookended by ISM manufacturing (Mon) and services (Wed) reports, watched to see whether sharp increases in manufacturing prices paid seen in other surveys first show up in this broader measure and whether there is sign of spillover to services.

Next week sees a series a key risk points, starting with trade policy and Trump’s Mar 4 deadline for an additional 10% tariffs on China (for 20% total) and the imposition of the delayed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. US Treasury Sec Bessent offered a potential offramp here, saying Friday afternoon the US wants to see Canada and Mexico match tariffs on China. Whilst following through with that could see temporary de-escalation in US trade tensions with Canada and Mexico, it would likely stoke greater likelihood of China retaliation and/or further fiscal support.

The main data release of the week comes on Friday though, with the nonfarm payrolls report for February.

The January report saw a modest miss for nonfarm payrolls but it was more than offset by a robust two-month net revision along with a smaller than expected benchmark revision. Further, the unemployment rate again surprised lower at 4.0% for its lowest since May 2024 in a further step away from the 4.3% the median FOMC member forecast for 4Q25 in the December SEP.

Early days for the Bloomberg survey see nonfarm payrolls growth at a seasonally adjusted 155k in February and for the unemployment rate to hold at that lower 4.0%.