US STOCKS: Late Equities Roundup: Dow Continues to Lag SPX & Nasdaq

Minneapolis Fed Pres Kashkari (2026 voter) doesn't really comment on current monetary policy in a town hall Q&A session. Asked "do you see a scenario when where inflation is not at 2%, but rates still have to come down?", Kashkari responds in "balanced" fashion similar to Chair Powell's commentary at last week's FOMC meeting and in prior appearances:

"In the case where, let's say, inflation is still too high and the unemployment the labor market is weak, that's a particularly challenging environment for a central bank because our two goals are in tension. They're not balancing each other out. We're kind of missing on both sides of our mandate. In that situation, if the labor market were to deteriorate very quickly or dramatically, I could imagine a scenario where we say, hey, we need to adjust rates to support the labor market. We have said when our two goals are in tension, we will take a balanced approach. What does a balanced approach actually mean? It's going to depend on what's happening in the economy in that time. I'm not forecasting this. I'm just saying it is a plausible scenario."