GLOBAL ENERGY: JOINT STATEMENT BY KUWAIT, UAE, BAHRAIN, SAUDI ARABIA, QATAR

We've just published our latest Europe Pi bond futures positioning update - Full Document Here

Long positioning appears have exhausted itself as of mid-February, and has started to retrace slightly as we near the Eurex futures roll. Vs 1 structural short and 4 longs in our last biweekly update, there are now 2 shorts and 3 longs.

Trade in the latest week was mixed.

Note that Eurex last trade/first notice is on Mar 6, with the Gilt roll already underway.