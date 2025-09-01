LOOK AHEAD: Eurozone Final PMIs After Further Improvement In Flash

* The Eurozone final PMI surveys for August are due for manufacturing on Monday and services on We...
Treasury futures traded higher Tuesday, but faltered into the Wednesday close on the Fed decision. Recent gains resulted in a break of the 20-day EMA, strengthening the recovery that began mid-July. Note too that resistance at 111-13+, the Jul 10 high, has been pierced. A clear break of it would highlight a stronger reversal and open 111-28, the Jul 3 high. Key support is 110-08+, the Jul 14 and 16 low. Clearance of this level would reinstate a bearish theme. First support is at 110-19+, the Jul 24 low.
Rough Transcript of Fed Chair Powell's post-July FOMC press conference is here(PDF)