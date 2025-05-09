POWER: EU End of Day Power Summary: German, French Power Diverge, Nordics Fall

May-07 15:22

You are missing out on very valuable content.

German front-month power futures are rangebound with gains in EUAs and slightly lower gas prices, wh...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US TSYS: Latest Tariff React - Risk-Off

Apr-07 15:21
  • Still weaker, Tsys pare losses after latest from Pres Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariff after China responed late last week with 34% duty in turn.
  • Tsy 10Y futures blipped to 112-25 from 112-04, 10Y yield slipped to 4.0619% now 4.0941%. Curves remain steeper, s2s10s +8.464 at 42.083.
  • Stocks reacted negatively to the latest, SPX eminis at 5044.0 (-67.0).

 

FED: US TSY 26W AUCTION: NON-COMP BIDS $1.542 BLN FROM $68.000 BLN TOTAL

Apr-07 15:15
  • US TSY 26W AUCTION: NON-COMP BIDS $1.542 BLN FROM $68.000 BLN TOTAL

FED: US TSY 13W AUCTION: NON-COMP BIDS $2.137 BLN FROM $76.000 BLN TOTAL

Apr-07 15:15
  • US TSY 13W AUCTION: NON-COMP BIDS $2.137 BLN FROM $76.000 BLN TOTAL

Related bullets

article type logo

Hedge Funds Boost Net Bullish Natural Gas Bets 

article type logo

New England – Warms But is Still Cooler than Normal

article type logo

Northeast EOD – Demand Revised Lower Loosening the Balance

Related by topic

Power
Energy Data
Europe

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI: Fed's Musalem-Can't Promise To Look Past Tariff Inflation

May-09 23:45
article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: Optimism Ahead Of US-China Talks

May-09 18:48
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: BCB To Hold Rates Steady Until 1Q 2026 - Kawall

May-09 18:34

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo