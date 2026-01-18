EU CREDIT SUPPLY: Enel Hybrid: Dual NC6 & NC9 Yield Set

The 10-year BTP/Bund spread has exhibited impressive resilience amid the latest uptick in EUR rates volatility. EUR 3m10y swaption vol is currently up 4.5bps on the session at a multi-week high of ~60bps, but BTP/Bund is only 1bp wider and is hovering just below the 70bp figure. Recent price action seemingly reflects BTP-positive themes that have been present throughout the year. That includes improving domestic fiscal fundamentals and more political stability in Italy compared to semi-core peers such as France.

The 10-year BTP/Bund spread has narrowed almost 50bps this year. However, Italian paper still offers attractive carry given the context of an expected ramp-up of German fiscal spending/issuance from next year. While increases in rates vol tend to work against carry strategies such as BTP/Bund tighteners, it's worth remembering that 10-year EUR swaption vol remains close to multi-year lows.

The seasonal increase in EGB supply at the start of next year may present a risk to further short-term narrowing in the spread, but we don't expect the 10-year segment of the curve to be tapped at Italy's (anticipated) January syndication. Additionally, any broader supply-induced widening may be faded if semi-core/peripheral sales are met with healthy demand.

Figure 1: 10-year BTP/Bund Spread Versus 3m10y EUR Swaption Vol (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.)

Figure 2: EUR Swaption Vol Since 2022 (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.)