EU CREDIT SUPPLY: Enel Hybrid: Dual NC6 & NC9 Yield Set

The 10-year BTP/Bund spread has exhibited impressive resilience amid the latest uptick in EUR rates volatility. EUR 3m10y swaption vol is currently up 4.5bps on the session at a multi-week high of ~60bps, but BTP/Bund is only 1bp wider and is hovering just below the 70bp figure. Recent price action seemingly reflects BTP-positive themes that have been present throughout the year. That includes improving domestic fiscal fundamentals and more political stability in Italy compared to semi-core peers such as France.
Figure 1: 10-year BTP/Bund Spread Versus 3m10y EUR Swaption Vol (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.)
Figure 2: EUR Swaption Vol Since 2022 (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.)