AMERICAS OIL: *DELEK CONFIDENT TRUMP EPA WILL GRANT SMALL REFINERY EXEMPTIONS

The Fed rate path is pushing higher again having initially fully reversed a spike on unsubstantiated and subsequently refuted headlines around a 90-day pause in tariffs.

The speculation-driven spike aside, it’s back close at Friday’s close for near-term meetings and a little above for meetings from September onwards.

Cumulative cuts from an assumed 4.33% effective: 12.5bp for May (vs 16bp at the NY crossover), 35bp Jun (vs 40bp), 57.5bp Jul (vs 66bp) and 99bp Dec (vs 112bp).

Inter-meeting cut odds still haven’t fully receded though, showing ~2bp of cuts priced in the April FF contract vs closer to 6.5bp of cuts at one point overnight. Today’s regular Board of Governors meeting at 1130ET could be helping that despite being a purely routine event as noted earlier.