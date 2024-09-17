FOMC Meeting / S.E.P.

Subsequent media reports that it’s a “close call” have pushed market pricing to imply a split decision vs a 50bp cut, and to MNI’s Markets Team, it suddenly looks more likely than not that Chair Powell will persuade the FOMC to opt for a slightly more front-loaded cutting cycleSep-13 20:05
MNI previews next week's FOMC rate decision.Sep-13 18:54
Most previews written after last Thursday’s media reports that the FOMC faced a “close call” between 25 and 50 acknowledge risk of the bigger cut, analysts for the most part retained their previous base case of a 25bp reduction.Sep-16 20:30
Dot plot signals significant uncertainty over near-term rate pathSep-18 21:46
By Tim Cooper MNI (NEW YORK) - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Surprises at the September FOMC were actually relatively limited outside of the decision itself, which went in favor of a 50bp cut to 4.75-5.00% instead of a 25bp cut - and even then, either outcome was priced at roughly 50/50 going into 2pm ET. * If anything the limited surprises in the communications leaned marginally hawkish to us versus what might have been expected in the context of an outsized rate cut to start the easing cycle, from Powell's caginess over the cadence of future cuts in the press conference, to some subtleties in the Dot Plot. * We think this interpretation is borne out by the market reaction, which went from very dovish on the semi-surprise cut size at the time of release, to reversing much of the initial move by the end of the press conference. FOR FULL ANALYSIS INCLUDING PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT: FedReviewSep2024.pdf: https://media.marketnews.com/Fed_Review_Sep2024_5c4f95d354.pdfSep-18 20:57
