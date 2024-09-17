FOMC Meeting / S.E.P.

Hero Image

Meeting Date:

Sep 17, 2024

Rate Decision:

Sep 18, 2024 - 06:00 pm
Preview Coverage

MNI Fed Preview - Sept 2024: “Close Call” Tilts To 50bp Cut

Subsequent media reports that it’s a “close call” have pushed market pricing to imply a split decision vs a 50bp cut, and to MNI’s Markets Team, it suddenly looks more likely than not that Chair Powell will persuade the FOMC to opt for a slightly more front-loaded cutting cycle

Sep-13 20:05

MNI FED WATCH: Still Weighing Size Of Sept Cut, Jobs In Focus

MNI previews next week's FOMC rate decision.

Sep-13 18:54

MNI Fed Preview - Sept 2024: Analyst Outlook

Most previews written after last Thursday’s media reports that the FOMC faced a “close call” between 25 and 50 acknowledge risk of the bigger cut, analysts for the most part retained their previous base case of a 25bp reduction.

Sep-16 20:30

Review Coverage

MNI FED WATCH: No Hurry To Cut, But Easing Starts With A Bang

Dot plot signals significant uncertainty over near-term rate path

Sep-18 21:46

MNI Fed Review - Sept 2024: “Strong Move”, But “No Rush"

By Tim Cooper MNI (NEW YORK) - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Surprises at the September FOMC were actually relatively limited outside of the decision itself, which went in favor of a 50bp cut to 4.75-5.00% instead of a 25bp cut - and even then, either outcome was priced at roughly 50/50 going into 2pm ET. * If anything the limited surprises in the communications leaned marginally hawkish to us versus what might have been expected in the context of an outsized rate cut to start the easing cycle, from Powell's caginess over the cadence of future cuts in the press conference, to some subtleties in the Dot Plot. * We think this interpretation is borne out by the market reaction, which went from very dovish on the semi-surprise cut size at the time of release, to reversing much of the initial move by the end of the press conference. FOR FULL ANALYSIS INCLUDING PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT: FedReviewSep2024.pdf: https://media.marketnews.com/Fed_Review_Sep2024_5c4f95d354.pdf

Sep-18 20:57

