1 open role
Connect financial institutions with MNI intelligence to drive growth.Link to the page
Support the financial backbone of our global market intelligence organization.
No open roles at the moment
1 open role
Build the technology and AI infrastructure powering the MNI global intelligence platform.Link to the page
Deliver services smoothly to clients worldwide.
No open roles at the moment
2 open roles
Analyze and report on the world's top financial markets.Link to the page
Track central bank policy decisions and market impact.
No open roles at the moment
Clear pathways from entry-level roles to senior positions within months, not years.
Work with clients and colleagues across Europe, Americas, Asia and the Middle East.
Structured training programmes with internal and external sessions every week.
MNI recognizes the importance of work-life balance for all team members.