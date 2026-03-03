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Build your career at MNI

Join a global team shaping financial market intelligence across Sales, Finance, Operations, Market and Policy

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Choose your path

Sales

1 open role

Connect financial institutions with MNI intelligence to drive growth.

Finance

Support the financial backbone of our global market intelligence organization.

No open roles at the moment

IT/AI

1 open role

Build the technology and AI infrastructure powering the MNI global intelligence platform.

Operations

Deliver services smoothly to clients worldwide.

No open roles at the moment

Markets

2 open roles

Analyze and report on the world's top financial markets.

Policy

Track central bank policy decisions and market impact.

No open roles at the moment

Why choose MNI

What makes MNI a great place to build your career

MNI Office

Fast career progression

Clear pathways from entry-level roles to senior positions within months, not years.

Global Exposure

Work with clients and colleagues across Europe, Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Continuous Learning

Structured training programmes with internal and external sessions every week.

Work-Life balance

MNI recognizes the importance of work-life balance for all team members.

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

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