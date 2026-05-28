US High Yield Credit Analyst (Public Markets) EU Power Market Analyst

US High Yield Credit Analyst (Public Markets)

We are looking for aalented US HY Credit analysts or traders to join our highly successful and fast-growing global markets team. We provide unbiased real-time analysis of the global economy and financial markets to institutional buyside and sellside clients. The successful candidates will help establish our HY product. We are expanding our Global Credit business, adding to our strong presence in US IG, EU IG and EM.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is highly analytical, ambitious, and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment. We are a team of experienced analysts and former traders drawn from the investment banking, hedge fund and macro research industries. We deliver our analysis to a broad client base that includes traders, bankers, portfolio managers, economists and strategists.

The principal responsibilities of this position include:

Provide real-time analysis of US HY credit markets including news flow, earnings, ratings and primary issuance.

Contribute to the wider strategy for building and developing the credit service.

Interact with clients during the trading day.

Work closely with the Head of Credit and the wider markets team to exploit natural synergies within MNI’s global macro, commodities, credit and political risk analysis products.

Develop new analytical tools and research products.

Build market connections and manage existing relationships.

Requirements for the role:

Minimum undergraduate degree in a quantitative subject and preferably a postgraduate degree in a similar subject.

Strong knowledge of the US HY credit market and its interaction with the macro and political environment.

We require experienced credit analysts or traders with direct financial markets experience from either the buyside or sellside.

We are considering a wide range of experience levels from 3-years +.

What We Offer: