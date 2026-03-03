Your entry point into financial market sales. Build market knowledge, develop client relationships, and master consulting selling.
Core Focus Areas
Specializations
6-9 months typical progression
New client acquisition, market expansion, strategic growth
BDM→Senior BDM
Client retention, relationship growth, revenue expansion
AM→Senior AM
Product expertise, client training, solution delivery
Specialist→Senior Specialist
Lead teams, shape regional strategy, drive revenue growth across global markets
“MNI gave me a structure path, global exposure, and the opportunity to specialize in my career”
Current Sales Team Member
MNI is looking for a new Sales Development Representative to join our highly motivated and dynamic global sales support team. Based in London and part of a team of 6 SDR you will report to the Global SDR Manager based in London.
This is an excellent opportunity for quick progression path from SDR into formal sales role (usually 6-9 months) with the option to join the Account Management or Business Development teams. In addition, a structured SDR training programme which covers a new sales skill each month ensures you are setup for success as a sales rep - delivered through both internal and external weekly training sessions.
MNI recognizes the importance of work life balance. If this challenge appeals to you, please come talk to us. Send your CV and cover letter to: recruiting@marketnews.com
If this challenge appeals to you, send your CV and cover letter to:
recruiting@marketnews.commailto:recruiting@marketnews.com