London Full time Entry Level

Overview

MNI is looking for a new Sales Development Representative to join our highly motivated and dynamic global sales support team. Based in London and part of a team of 6 SDR you will report to the Global SDR Manager based in London.

This is an excellent opportunity for quick progression path from SDR into formal sales role (usually 6-9 months) with the option to join the Account Management or Business Development teams. In addition, a structured SDR training programme which covers a new sales skill each month ensures you are setup for success as a sales rep - delivered through both internal and external weekly training sessions.

Responsibilities

Identify and qualify new business opportunities through outbound prospecting

Conduct initial outreach to potential clients via phone, email, and LinkedIn

Collaborate with Account Executives to develop account strategies and territory plans

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records in CRM system

Meet and exceed monthly KPIs for outreach activity and qualified meetings booked

Characteristics and Background

Strong interest in financial markets, economic news, and the financial services industry

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both written and verbal

Highly motivated with a results-driven and resilient mindset

Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience preferred

Previous sales, business development, or client-facing experience is a plus

What We Offer:

Competitive base salary plus performance-based commission structure

Structured 90-day onboarding programme with dedicated manager support

Clear progression pathway to Account Executive or BDM within 6-9 months

Access to global financial markets expertise and continuous learning resources

Flexible hybrid working arrangements based in our London office

MNI recognizes the importance of work life balance. If this challenge appeals to you, please come talk to us. Send your CV and cover letter to: recruiting@marketnews.com