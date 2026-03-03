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Sales Development Representative (SDR)

Sales Development Representative (SDR)

Your entry point into financial market sales. Build market knowledge, develop client relationships, and master consulting selling.

Core Focus Areas

EUUSAsia

Specializations

CommoditiesCreditMacroData

6-9 months typical progression

Business Development Manager

New client acquisition, market expansion, strategic growth

BDMSenior BDM

Account Manager

Client retention, relationship growth, revenue expansion

AMSenior AM

Product Specialist

Product expertise, client training, solution delivery

SpecialistSenior Specialist

Further Develop Your Career

Lead teams, shape regional strategy, drive revenue growth across global markets

Team LeadManagerAVPVPDirector

MNI gave me a structure path, global exposure, and the opportunity to specialize in my career

Current Sales Team Member

Sales Development Representative

LondonFull timeEntry Level

Overview

MNI is looking for a new Sales Development Representative to join our highly motivated and dynamic global sales support team. Based in London and part of a team of 6 SDR you will report to the Global SDR Manager based in London.

This is an excellent opportunity for quick progression path from SDR into formal sales role (usually 6-9 months) with the option to join the Account Management or Business Development teams. In addition, a structured SDR training programme which covers a new sales skill each month ensures you are setup for success as a sales rep - delivered through both internal and external weekly training sessions.

Responsibilities

  • Identify and qualify new business opportunities through outbound prospecting
  • Conduct initial outreach to potential clients via phone, email, and LinkedIn
  • Collaborate with Account Executives to develop account strategies and territory plans
  • Maintain accurate and up-to-date records in CRM system
  • Meet and exceed monthly KPIs for outreach activity and qualified meetings booked

Characteristics and Background

  • Strong interest in financial markets, economic news, and the financial services industry
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both written and verbal
  • Highly motivated with a results-driven and resilient mindset
  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience preferred
  • Previous sales, business development, or client-facing experience is a plus

What We Offer:

  • Competitive base salary plus performance-based commission structure
  • Structured 90-day onboarding programme with dedicated manager support
  • Clear progression pathway to Account Executive or BDM within 6-9 months
  • Access to global financial markets expertise and continuous learning resources
  • Flexible hybrid working arrangements based in our London office

MNI recognizes the importance of work life balance. If this challenge appeals to you, please come talk to us. Send your CV and cover letter to: recruiting@marketnews.com

Apply for this position

If this challenge appeals to you, send your CV and cover letter to:

recruiting@marketnews.com

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