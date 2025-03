National Bank of Poland Meeting Calendar

The Narodowy Bank Polski (pronounced [nar�d�vɨ bank p�lski]; the National Bank of Poland), often abbreviated to NBP, is the central bank of Poland, founded in 1945. It controls the issuing of Poland's currency, the Polish złoty. The bank is headquartered in Warsaw, and has branches in 16 major Polish cities. The NBP represents Poland in the European System of Central Banks, an EU organization.