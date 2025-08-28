LOOK AHEAD: Waller Still To Come

The prior Monetary Policy Report (April)'s summary table is below, showing two “scenarios”, one more pessimistic on the outlook than the other amid tariff threats. The BOC has signaled a preference to get back to a central forecast as opposed to dual scenarios, though it’s not likely that will happen in July.

That’s because of multiple areas of uncertainty that could continue to warrant scenario-based analysis. First and foremost is US President Trump’s stated deadline of August 1 to reach a trade deal with Canada, absent which a 35% tariff rate on Canadian exports to the US has been threatened.

We could add to such areas of uncertainty the federal government’s fall budget and various incoming data, but those are fairly ordinary areas of uncertainty and the US tariff situation is enough to keep the outlook extremely clouded.

Given the above, we expect to see another dual-scenario outlook, albeit a more optimistic one than April’s on the activity front.

As the aforementioned data since April suggests, this will include a less negative estimate for Q2 GDP with slightly higher core inflation. If they do publish a single, central forecast, this would be a surprise and suggest that the BOC has more confidence in its ability to make projections despite aforementioned uncertainties.

The policy statement should reflect this better-than-expected economic activity evolution as well, suggesting as Gov Macklem has previously that reality has unfolded much closer to Scenario 1 than Scenario 2. There could be some note of continued elevation in core inflation metrics. In June the BOC noted "firmness in recent inflation data" which could stand, though "softer but not sharply weaker" economic activity could sound a little more positive this time.