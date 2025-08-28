LOOK AHEAD: Waller Still To Come

Still to come today but after the close, potentially important remarks from Fed Gov. Waller (permane...
The bullish trend condition in EURJPY remains intact, and for now a pullback is considered corrective. Initial support has been pierced at the 171.53 20-day EMA. A clear breach of this average would signal scope for a deeper correction and highlight potential for a move towards the 50-day EMA, at 168.89. Moving average studies remain in a bull-mode position highlighting an uptrend. A break of Monday's 173.97 high would resume the bull cycle.
Following are the Instant Answers for the Bank of Canada decision due Wed at 945am EST:
The prior Monetary Policy Report (April)'s summary table is below, showing two “scenarios”, one more pessimistic on the outlook than the other amid tariff threats. The BOC has signaled a preference to get back to a central forecast as opposed to dual scenarios, though it’s not likely that will happen in July.