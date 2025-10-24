ITV reports , "The Treasury’s working assumption, ahead of receiving the first official set of forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), is that taxes will have to be increased by GBP30bln in the budget on November 26. A full two-thirds or GBP20bln of those rises [...] stem from a summer review by the OBR of the supply-side of the economy..."

The article claims HMT expects a 0.2 percentage point downgrade in the forecast for UK productivity growth, requiring GBP20bln in tax hikes. The remaining GBP10bln can be more readily attributed to gov't policy, and is required on account of the backbench Labour rebellion over proposed personal independence payment (PIP) cuts and higher debt servicing costs.

There has been notable media coverage of a report from the centre-left Resolution Foundation think tank, calling for Labour to break its manifesto commitment to no increases in income tax, VAT, or National Insurance contributions.

As MNI noted earlier (see 'GILTS: Firmer On Wider Cues, Supply Provides Litmus Test For Long End Demand', 08:09BST), the report suggests Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves "could raise ~GBP6bln by cutting employee national insurance contributions by 2ppt and raising the basic rate of income tax by the same amount. Note that this would only cover around 20% of the fiscal shortfall, but it would be a way of not increasing taxes on "working people" and might avoid some more painful taxes elsewhere that could hit growth harder or increase CPI."