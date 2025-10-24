* FT: MS+85 * Books: 2.1bn up from 1.5bn * IPT: MS+110 * FV: MS+82 * Exp Rating: A2/A/AA...
The September Philadelphia Fed Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey showed a modest pickup in regional services sector activity, albeit remaining soft overall with a weaker outlook.
Gilt futures respect initial resistance at the 20-day EMA (91.11) on the first test, as bulls shake off the impact of this morning’s poorly received 30-Year supply.
BoE Meeting
SONIA BoE-Dated OIS (%)
Difference vs. Current Effective SONIA Rate (bp)
Nov-25
3.952
-1.5
Dec-25
3.906
-6.1
Feb-26
3.791
-17.6
Mar-26
3.750
-21.7
Apr-26
3.667
-30.0
Jun-26
3.640
-32.7
ITV reports, "The Treasury’s working assumption, ahead of receiving the first official set of forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), is that taxes will have to be increased by GBP30bln in the budget on November 26. A full two-thirds or GBP20bln of those rises [...] stem from a summer review by the OBR of the supply-side of the economy..."