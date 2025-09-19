EU REAL ESTATE: Property: Week in Review

The property names in the IG index were just over 1.5bps tighter on the week. There were outsized mo...
"SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER: AUTUMN BUDGET LIKELY TO BE EXPANSIVE, WORST THING IN CURRENT SITUATION WOULD BE TO BE RESTRAINED" RTRS
Not a surprise. SEB wrote this morning that " The National Institute of Economic Research has previously indicated a scope of SEK 34 billion [of fiscally expansionary measures], but 60-70 billion seems to be the opinion among analysts.
Russian state media is carrying comments from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is speaking in Moscow after a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi. Regarding the war in Ukraine, Lavrov claims that Russia "is ready to work on Ukraine in any format, with the understanding that the work will be honest." Reuters reports Lavrov saying Russia is "ready to discuss the political aspects of the settlement with Ukraine".