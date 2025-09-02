LOOK AHEAD: Payrolls Headlines US Data For The Week

RES 4: 177.08 2.000 proj of the Feb 28 - Mar 18 - Apr 7 price swing

RES 3: 175.43 High Jul 11 ‘24 and a key medium-term resistance

RES 2: 174.86 1.764 proj of the Feb 28 - Mar 18 - Apr 7 price swing

RES 1: 172.32/173.97 High Jul 29 / 28 and the bull trigger

PRICE: 170.66 @ 19:59 BST Jul 30

SUP 1: 170.58 Low Jul 30

SUP 2: 169.77 Low Jul 7

SUP 3: 169.45 23.6% retracement of the Feb 28 - Jul 28 bull leg

SUP 4: 168.99 50-day EMA

The bullish trend condition in EURJPY remains intact and for now a pullback is considered corrective. The cross has traded through the 20-day EMA. A clear breach of this average would signal scope for a deeper correction and highlight potential for a move towards the 50-day EMA, at 168.99 - a key support. Moving average studies remain in a bull-mode position highlighting an uptrend. A break of Monday's 173.97 high would resume the bull cycle.