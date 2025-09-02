LOOK AHEAD: Payrolls Headlines US Data For The Week

* Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for August is going to be watched extremely closely after last ...
The bullish trend condition in EURJPY remains intact and for now a pullback is considered corrective. The cross has traded through the 20-day EMA. A clear breach of this average would signal scope for a deeper correction and highlight potential for a move towards the 50-day EMA, at 168.99 - a key support. Moving average studies remain in a bull-mode position highlighting an uptrend. A break of Monday's 173.97 high would resume the bull cycle.
A bull cycle in USDJPY remains in place, strengthened by the break of the bull trigger Wednesday. The level, at 149.18, the Jul 16 high, confirms a resumption of the uptrend. Pivot support to monitor is 146.20, the 50-day EMA. A clear breach of it would instead signal scope for stronger reversal. First support is at 147.07, the 20-day EMA.