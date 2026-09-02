EU REAL ESTATE: New Immo Holding (NIMMOH): 6yr Final Terms

* IPT: 500m WNG 6yr 6.25% area (ms+295) * FV: we see 5.85% to give ms+255 * Final 500m 6yr 6.0% * Bo...
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SOFR & Treasury options trade outlined below: leaning towards low delta puts/put spds - two-way with some unwinds overnight. Underlying futures recovering from Friday's retreat - TYU6 back nearing Friday pre-open highs (TYU6 108-16, +16) with crude sliding (WTI -4.95 at $79.72/bbl) after Pres Trump held off on striking Iran over weekend (again) pledging a Hormuz Strait deal is close. Projected rate hike pricing eases vs. late Friday levels (*): Sep'26 at +15.7bp (+16.7bp), Oct'26 at 22.9bp (24bp), Dec'26 33.4bp (+35.9bp), Jan'27 37.4bp (41.5bp).
SX7E (18th Dec) 320/360cs 1x1.5, bought for 10.1 in 3k.