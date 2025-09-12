EU TECHNOLOGY: LSEG: Mandate

The report notes in the anecdotal section that retailers are planning price increases due to tariffs: "August, much like July, is a transitional month marked by final summer clearance sales and a shift in inventories toward back-to-school merchandise and fall apparel. Sales have benefited from back-to-school sales tax holidays in several states, including Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. As retailers begin to report their second-quarter earnings in the coming weeks, they are approaching the second half of the year with caution. They anticipate higher costs due to tariffs and are planning price increases to offset these adjustments. Currently, back-to-school sales have not yet made a significant impact, but this is expected to change as the month progresses."