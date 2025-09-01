US TSYS: Late Buying on Late SF Fed Daly Recalibration Comment

RES 4: 1.3789 High Jul 01 and the bull trigger

RES 3: 1.3681 High Jul 4

RES 2: 1.3620 High Jul 10

RES 1: 1.3467/1.3589 50-day EMA / High Jul 24 and key resistance

PRICE: 1.3261 @ 19:49 BST Jul 30

SUP 1: 1.3245 Low May 19

SUP 2: 1.3242 Low Jul 30

SUP 3: 1.3144 38.2% retracement of the Jan 13 - Jul 1 bull cycle

SUP 4: 1.3041 Low Apr 14

A bearish theme in GBPUSD remains intact and the pair is trading closer to its latest lows. The bear trigger at 1.3365, the Jul 16 low, has been cleared. This confirms a resumption of the downleg that started Jul 1 and highlights a clear break of the trendline drawn from the Jan 13 low. The breach opens 1.3245, the May 19 low. Initial resistance is seen at 1.3467, the 50-day EMA. Key short-term resistance has been defined at 1.3589, the Jul 24 high.