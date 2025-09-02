US CREDIT UPDATE: Kraft Heinz Co (KHC): WSJ Reports Breakup Could Be Imminent

The hawkish reaction in Fed rates extended throughout Powell’s conference, comfortably more than reversing the small dovish reaction to the initial decision statement.

Fed Funds cumulative cuts from 4.33% effective: 12.5bp Sep (vs 16bp pre-Powell and 15.5bp pre decision), 21.5bp Oct, 37.5bp Dec (vs 44bp per decision), 46bp Jan and 58bp Mar (vs 65bp pre decision)

Largest increases in SOFR implied yields through Powell’s press conference are in the H6, +8bp for the same move on the day and +5.5bp since the FOMC decision.

The terminal implied yield remains in the H7, at 3.225% (+5.5bp on the day) but still easily within the 3.1-3.3% range seen through July.