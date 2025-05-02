BONDS: EGBs-GILTS CASH CLOSE: Week Ends With Risk-On Yield Rise

RES 4: 112-23+ 1.618 proj of the Jan 13 - Feb 7 - Feb 12 price swing

RES 3: 112-15 61.8% of the Sep 11 ‘24 - Jan 13 bear cycle (cont)

RES 2: 112-13 1.500 proj of the Jan 13 - Feb 7 - Feb 12 price swing

RES 1: 112-02+ High Apr 02

PRICE:‌‌ 111-17+ @ 17:08 BST Apr 2

SUP 1: 110-26+ 20-day EMA

SUP 2: 110-11/06 50-day EMA / Low Mar 27

SUP 3: 110-00 High Feb 7 and a key support

SUP 4: 109-21+ Trendline support drawn from the Jan 13 low

Treasury futures are holding on to their latest gains following the recovery from last week’s low of 110-06+ (Mar 27). The outlook remains bullish and attention is on key resistance at 112-01, the Mar 4 high. It has been pierced, a clear break would confirm a resumption of the uptrend and maintain a price sequence of higher highs and higher lows. This would open 112-13, a Fibonacci projection. Initial support to watch is 110-26+, the 20-day EMA.