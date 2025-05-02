TARIFFS: China Considering Fentanyl Deal To Kickstart Trade Talks With US - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports : https://www.wsj.com/world/china/beijing-weighs-fentanyl-offer-to-u...
Treasury futures are holding on to their latest gains following the recovery from last week’s low of 110-06+ (Mar 27). The outlook remains bullish and attention is on key resistance at 112-01, the Mar 4 high. It has been pierced, a clear break would confirm a resumption of the uptrend and maintain a price sequence of higher highs and higher lows. This would open 112-13, a Fibonacci projection. Initial support to watch is 110-26+, the 20-day EMA.
A combination of EUR strength and USD weakness continues to play out through the London close, as the clocks ticks down headed into Trump's Rose Garden appearance at 1600ET/2100BST.
Politico reports that non-governmental advisor Elon Musk is expected to step back from his public-facing duties in President Donald Trump's White House, despite Trump remaining "pleased" with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative.