STIR FUTURES: BLOCK: Dec'25 SOFR Sale

* -10,000 SFRZ5 96.225 (+0.010), post time bid at 1453:00ET...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
The trend set-up in EURGBP remains bullish, however, Monday’s price pattern - a bearish engulfing candle - signalled a potential short-term reversal. The subsequent extension down reinforces this bearish signal. Support at the 20-day EMA has been cleared highlighting scope for deeper retracement. The 50-day EMA lies at 0.8584. For bulls, a move through 0.8769, the Jul 27 high, is required to confirm a resumption of the uptrend.