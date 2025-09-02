STIR FUTURES: BLOCK: Dec'25 SOFR Sale

After a shakier start to the European session, the USD soon recovered through NY hours, with strong GDP and ADP Employment Change numbers shortly followed by a resolutely patient outlook from the Fed Chair Powell following the Fed rate decision. Resultantly, the USD Index made light work of resistance into the mid-June highs, testing the 100-dma to the upside for the first time since October 2024.

Powell's patient approach on policy came despite renewed pressure from the White House to cut interest rates, as he stressed that the FOMC see modestly restrictive policy as "appropriate", despite two dissents at the meeting (Bowman and Waller). The chair also talked down any decisions about the September meeting - stressing that the FOMC is still a ways from seeing where things settle down. As a result, rates pricing through year-end and into the second half of 2026 tightened, helping underpin the dollar rally.

Markets remained content to sell the EUR through phases of USD strength, resulting in EUR/USD showing well through the late-June lows. This week’s bearish price action has resulted in a move through key support at the 50-day EMA, at 1.1560 - which highlights a stronger reversal and opens 1.1431, a Fibonacci retracement.

Soft Australian CPI data remained a weight for AUD throughout the day - AUD/JPY is again testing Y96.00, while AUD/USD has shown through the bottom-end of the up-trend channel drawn through the April-July range.

With the Fed decision now cleared for markets, focus shifts to China's manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI prints for July, regional German inflation metrics and the Bank of Japan rate decision.