GBPUSD TECHS: Bearish Candle Pattern

May-02 17:30

* RES 4: 1.3605 1.236 proj of the Feb 28 - Apr 3 - 7 price swing * RES 3: 1.3550 High Feb 24 '22 * R...

GBPUSD TECHS: Bullish Trend Structure

Apr-02 17:30
  • RES 4: 1.3175 High Oct 4 2024  
  • RES 3: 1.3119 76.4% retracement of the Sep 26 ‘24 - Jan 13 bear leg
  • RES 2: 1.3048 High Nov 6 ‘24
  • RES 1: 1.3015 High Mar 20 and the bull trigger  
  • PRICE: 1.2975 @ 16:50 BST Apr 2
  • SUP 1: 1.2891/71 20-day EMA / Low Mar 27      
  • SUP 2: 1.2766 50-day EMA and a short-term pivot support
  • SUP 3: 1.2679 Low Mar 4   
  • SUP 4: 1.2559 Low Feb 28      

GBPUSD trades well through the London close, showing to a new weekly high but trading in the broader range. Importantly for bulls, the pair continues to trade closer to its recent highs. MA studies are in a bull-mode position highlighting a dominant uptrend. A breach of 1.3015, the Mar 20 high and bull trigger, would resume the uptrend and open 1.3048, the Nov 6 2024 high. Support at the 20-day EMA, at 1.2891, is intact. A clear break of the 20-day EMA is required to signal scope for a deeper correction.         

STIR: FED Reverse Repo Operation

Apr-02 17:29

RRP usage inches up to $233.488B this afternoon from $230.063B on Tuesday. Usage had surged to the highest level since December 31, 2024 this past Monday: $399.167B. Compares to $58.770B (lowest level since mid-April 2021) on February 14. The number of counterparties at 41.

reverse repo 04022025

LOOK AHEAD: Thursday Data Calendar

Apr-02 17:28
  • US Data/Speaker Calendar (prior, estimate)
  • 03-Apr 0730 Challenger Job Cuts YoY (103.2%, --)
  • 03-Apr 0830 Initial Jobless Claims (224k, 226k)
  • 03-Apr 0830 Continuing Claims (1.856M, 1.870M)
  • 03-Apr 0830 Trade Balance (-$131.4B, -$123.5B)
  • 03-Apr 0945 S&P Global US Services PMI (54.3, 54.2), 
  • 03-Apr 0945 Global US Composite PMI (53.5, 53.4)
  • 03-Apr 1000 ISM Services Index (53.5, 52.9)
  • 03-Apr 1000 ISM Services Prices Paid (62.6, 63.0)
  • 03-Apr 1000 ISM Services New Orders (52.2, 51.5)
  • 03-Apr 1000 ISM Services Employment (53.9, 53.0)
  • 03-Apr 1130 US Tsy $80B 4W, $75B 8W bill auctions
  • 03-Apr 1230 Fed VC Jefferson economic outlook (text, Q&A)
  • 03-Apr 1430 Fed Gov Cook economic outlook (text, Q&A)

