MEXICO: Banxico Rodriguez Comments on Inflation Outlook

RES 4: 0.6700 76.4% retracement of the Sep 30 ‘24 - Apr 9 bear leg

RES 3: 0.6688 High Nov 7 ‘24

RES 2: 0.6677 0.764 proj of the Jun 23 - Jul 11 - 17 price swing

RES 1: 0.6538/6625 High Jul 29 / 24 and the bull trigger

PRICE: 0.6432 @ 20:01 BST Jul 30

SUP 1: 0.6430 Low Jul 30

SUP 2: 0.6373 Low Jun 23 and a bear trigger

SUP 3: 0.6354 38.2% retracement of the Apr 9 - Jul 24 upleg

SUP 4: 0.6323 Low Apr 16

AUDUSD has this week traded through both the 20- and 50-day EMAs. This undermines a recent bullish theme and signals the likely start of a corrective cycle. The next support was cleared Wednesday at 0.6455 the Jul 17 low. The clear break of this level strengthens a bearish threat and signals scope for an extension towards 0.6373, the Jun 23 low. Key resistance has been defined at 0.6625 the Jul 24 high. It also represents the bull trigger.