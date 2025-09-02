MEXICO: Banxico Revises Up Economic Growth Estimates and Inflation

Powell says re today's two dissents "it's an unusual situation where you have risks to both your employment mandate and your inflation mandate. That's the nature of a supply shock. And it's probably not surprising that there would be differences and different perspectives on that, as well as different views of where the neutral rate is, so different views of how tight policy is... I would call it one of the better meetings I can recall from that standpoint." He says that two participants (ie Waller and Bowman) "felt that the time had come to cut and for the reasons that they are going to express. I won't tell you the reasons. They will issue some kind of a thing in the next day or so" (referring to the traditional post-meeting statements from dissenters).