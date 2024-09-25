Swiss National Bank Meeting

SNB: MNI SNB Review-Sep 2024: Further Further Easing Incoming EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
* SNB has, as expected, cut its policy rate for the third consecutive time by
25bps, and materially kept its FX communications unchanged * They have revised
lower their inflation forecast amid lower inflationary pressures driven by a
stronger CHF and lower energy prices, despite it being conditional on the new,
lower, policy rate of 1.00% * The biggest surprise of the meeting likely was the
addendum of a comment on potential further easing, which yielded a repricing in
longer-term Swiss interest rate markets FOR THE FULL PUBLICATION PLEASE USE THE
FOLLOWING LINK: :
https://media.marketnews.com/SNB_Review_2024_09_cb03d29b02.pdfSNBReview-2024-09
.pdf: https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/67709/SNBReview-2024-09.pdfSep-30 16:37