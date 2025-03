Description The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy meetings (MPMs) are two-day events that take place eight times a year. The first MPM of each month begins in the afternoon on the first day, when the bank's staff present reports on economic and financial developments. On the second day, the meeting starts in the morning, and Policy Board members discuss the economy, financial conditions, and monetary policy. They also vote on proposals and make decisions, which are usually announced in a press release a few hours after the meeting ends. The bank's governor often holds a press conference later that day.