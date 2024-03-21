NorgesBank Meeting

Norges Bank is expected to leave its policy rate unchanged, with the focus on whether it signals an earlier cut than in its September projection.Mar-18 16:20
NORGES BANK: MNI Norges Bank Preview - Mar '24: Cuts Still Some Way Off The Norges Bank are unanimously expected to leave the policy rate on hold at 4.50%. * Main interest will lie in the updated policy rate path projection within the March Monetary Policy Report, which will inform the guidance around how long rates will be held at current levels. * The MNI Markets Team expects a small downward revision to the rate path, with key variables tracking below the December MPR forecasts. * This will likely see the first full 25bp rate cut brought forward a little earlier in Q4 2024 than the current rate path indicates. * However, we do not expect this be be accompanied with any pivot away from recent guidance, with the Norges Bank's tilt still leaning hawkish on the margin For our full preview, including a summary of 17 sell-side views, see the PDF below: MNI Norges Bank Preview - 2024-03.pdf: https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/60391/MNI%20Norges%20Bank%20Preview%20-%2 02024-03.pdfMar-18 15:45
Norges Bank leaves its policy rate unchanged at its March meeting.Mar-21 10:55
NORGES BANK: MNI Norges Bank Review - March 2024: Last Hawk Out The Door? EXECUTIVE SUMMARY * The Norges Bank held policy rates at 4.50%, as unanimously expected. The updated policy path saw only minor changes through 2024, with the Norges Bank's guidance re-iterating that rates will be "maintained at the current level for some time ahead". * The MNI Markets Team had expected a small downward revision to the rate path, so we were surprised that the Q2 2024 rate was only revised 4bps lower to 4.51%, while the 2025/2026 path was revised up to 10bps higher. * At the press conference, Governor Wolden-Bache confirmed that the first rate cut of 2024 would likely come at the September meeting (rather than November or December). For our full review, including a summary of 9 sell-side views, see the PDF below: MNI Norges Bank Review - 2024-03.pdf: https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/60477/MNI%20Norges%20Bank%20Review%20-%20 2024-03.pdfMar-22 13:38
