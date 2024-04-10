European Central Bank Meeting

ECB: MNI ECB Review - April 2024: Going 'Live' In June The ECB left policy
unchanged at the April meeting, but provided the clearest indication yet of an
upcoming policy rate cut. * A new sentence was added to the press statement: "If
the Governing Council's updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the
dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy
transmission were to further increase its confidence that inflation is
converging to the target in a sustained manner, it would be appropriate to
reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction." * Despite President
Lagarde consistently stressing that the ECB takes a 'meeting-by-meeting' and
'data dependent' approach, the revised statement provides a clear steer on
policy rates at the next meeting, albeit conditionally on the data. * Given that
communication from various GC members in the runup to the April meeting
indicated a preference for a June cut, which similarly follows President
Lagarde's previous signal that "we will know a lot more in June", the new
sentence in the April press statement is merely reaffirming what we already
know. For the full publication, please see: ECB Review April 2024.pdf:
https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/60856/ECB%20Review%20April%202024.pdfApr-15 09:48