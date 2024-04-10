European Central Bank Meeting

Hero Image

Meeting Date:

Apr 10, 2024

Rate Decision:

Apr 11, 2024 - 12:15 pm
Description

This is the ECB Governing Council monetary policy meeting, which is held every six weeks in Frankfurt, Germany.

Preview Coverage

MNI ECB Preview - April 2024: The Final Staging Post Before A June Cut

The ECB will leave policy rates unchanged in April, with focus instead on the likely first policy rate cut in June.

Apr-08 14:52

MNI ECB WATCH: ECB Likely To Point To June Cut

The ECB is set to hold rates at its meeting this Thursday, but to signal the imminent start of an easing cycle.

Apr-09 09:00

Review Coverage

ECB: MNI ECB Review - April 2024: Going 'Live' In June

ECB: MNI ECB Review - April 2024: Going 'Live' In June The ECB left policy unchanged at the April meeting, but provided the clearest indication yet of an upcoming policy rate cut. * A new sentence was added to the press statement: "If the Governing Council's updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission were to further increase its confidence that inflation is converging to the target in a sustained manner, it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction." * Despite President Lagarde consistently stressing that the ECB takes a 'meeting-by-meeting' and 'data dependent' approach, the revised statement provides a clear steer on policy rates at the next meeting, albeit conditionally on the data. * Given that communication from various GC members in the runup to the April meeting indicated a preference for a June cut, which similarly follows President Lagarde's previous signal that "we will know a lot more in June", the new sentence in the April press statement is merely reaffirming what we already know. For the full publication, please see: ECB Review April 2024.pdf: https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/60856/ECB%20Review%20April%202024.pdf

Apr-15 09:48

MNI ECB WATCH: On Course For June Cut, Still Data-Dependent

The ECB indicates that it is likely to cut its deposit rate in June but did not commit to a pre-determined easing path.

Apr-11 14:38

