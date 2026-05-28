IT Support Specialist – Level 1 | Reports to: Head of Systems Administration

Location: London, UK

Company: MNI

About MNI

MNI is a leading provider of news and intelligence for global financial markets. For more than three decades, we have delivered timely, relevant, and critical insights that help market professionals and investors make informed decisions.

MNI has grown by 30% each year for the last five years, reflecting the increasing demand for our trusted market intelligence, analysis, and real-time coverage. Our coverage includes in-depth analysis that connects global events to their impact on capital markets. Our team of experienced journalists, analysts, and strategists operates across 12 bureaus in the Americas, Asia, and Europe, supporting clients in a fast-moving financial news environment.

We are seeking an IT Support Specialist – Level 1 to join our London-based team. This role is ideal for a proactive, detail-oriented individual who enjoys troubleshooting technical issues, supporting end users, and helping maintain reliable IT services across a global business.

Role Overview

The IT Support Specialist will provide first-line technical support to staff across the organization, helping to resolve hardware, software, access, and connectivity issues efficiently. You will support journalists, analysts, and business teams in a fast-paced environment where system availability and responsiveness are critical.

This role will also assist with user account management, device setup, IT asset tracking, documentation, and general support for IT operations and security processes.

Key Responsibilities

Provide first-line IT support to staff, troubleshooting hardware, software, network, and connectivity issues.

Respond to and resolve support requests in a timely and professional manner.

Set up, install, and configure laptops, desktops, peripherals, and business applications for end users.

Assist with user account creation, permissions, password resets, and access management across company systems.

Support Microsoft 365, Windows operating systems, VPN access, email, printers, and standard business applications.

Escalate more complex technical issues to senior IT team members or external providers when required.

Maintain accurate records of support requests, resolutions, IT assets, and equipment assignments.

Assist with onboarding and offboarding processes, including equipment preparation and account access changes.

Help maintain IT documentation, troubleshooting guides, and internal support procedures.

Support basic IT security processes, including access controls, endpoint protection, and user awareness.

Liaise with vendors and service providers for hardware repairs, software support, and equipment maintenance.

Contribute to IT projects, upgrades, and process improvements as needed.

Provide clear, friendly, and practical guidance to non-technical users.

Requirements

Previous experience in an IT support, helpdesk, desktop support, or similar technical support role or internship.

Good working knowledge of Windows operating systems and Microsoft 365.

Basic understanding of networking concepts, including Wi-Fi, VPN, DNS, DHCP, and TCP/IP.

Experience troubleshooting common hardware, software, printer, email, and connectivity issues.

Familiarity with user account management, ideally including Azure Active Directory or Active Directory.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to diagnose issues logically and efficiently.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to explain technical issues clearly to non-technical users.

Strong attention to detail and a professional, customer-focused approach.

Ability to prioritize support requests and work calmly in a fast-paced environment.

Comfortable working both independently and as part of a global team.

Willingness to learn new systems, tools, and technologies.

Desirable

Experience in financial services, media, or other time-sensitive business environments.

Familiarity with ticketing systems and IT asset management processes.

Basic knowledge of IT security principles and best practices.

Experience supporting remote users across different locations and time zones.

Relevant certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+, Microsoft 365 Fundamentals, or Microsoft Certified Professional.

Benefits

25 days’ annual leave

Pension scheme with 4% employer contribution

Life assurance

Income protection

Employee Assistance Program

Virtual GP service

Cycle to Work scheme

Why Join MNI?

This is an excellent opportunity to develop your IT career within a respected global financial news organization. You will gain exposure to a dynamic, fast-paced environment while supporting teams that rely on timely, accurate, and dependable technology every day.

To Apply

Please send CV to it-recruiting@marketnews.com