EU CREDIT SUPPLY: Veolia Environnement (VIEFP): Final Books (4y/8y)

Aug-26 13:50

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(Market Sources) * 4y Books: 1.55bn from 1.65bn from 1.75bn * 8y Books: 1.05bn from 1.15bn from 1.6...

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BOE APF SALES RESULTS: GBP725mln of short-dated gilts with bid-to-cover of 1.36x

Jul-27 13:49

Previous bid-to-cover ratios: most recent first: 2.87x*, 2.56x*, 2.25x**, 3.19x**

* These operations had a size of GBP825mln

** These operations had a size of GBP800mln

US TSY FUTURES: BLOCK: Sep'26 5Y Sale

Jul-27 13:42
  • -7,700 FVU6 106-05, sell through 106-05.25 post time bid at 0926:09ET, DV01 $324,700.
  • The 5Y contract trades 106-05.5 last (+3).

EQUITY TECHS: E-MINI S&P: (U6) Trend Needle Continues To Point North

Jul-27 13:40
  • RES 4: 7713.75 1.00 proj of the Jun 11 - 15 - 26 price swing 
  • RES 3: 7693.75 High Jun 2 and the bull trigger
  • RES 2: 7652.75 High Jun 5  
  • RES 1: 7563.50/7648.75 High Jul 22 / High Jun 15  
  • PRICE: 7508.50 @ 14:29 BST Jul 27
  • SUP 1: 7411.75 Low Jul 23 
  • SUP 2: 7357.25/7292.25 Low Jun 26 / 11 and key support
  • SUP 3: 7200.00 Round number support 
  • SUP 4: 7135.00 Low Apr 23 

The trend condition in S&P E-Minis is bullish - moving average studies are in a bull-mode position and continue to highlight a dominant uptrend. For now, short-term pullbacks are considered corrective. However, the contract has breached support at 7472.90, the 50-day EMA. This signals potential for a deeper retracement and exposes 7357.25 and 7292.25, the Jun 26 / 11 low and a key medium-term support. The bull trigger is 7693.75, the Jun 2 high.

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