EU CREDIT SUPPLY: Veolia Environnement (VIEFP): Final Books (4y/8y)

(Market Sources) * 4y Books: 1.55bn from 1.65bn from 1.75bn * 8y Books: 1.05bn from 1.15bn from 1.6...
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Previous bid-to-cover ratios: most recent first: 2.87x*, 2.56x*, 2.25x**, 3.19x**
* These operations had a size of GBP825mln
** These operations had a size of GBP800mln
The trend condition in S&P E-Minis is bullish - moving average studies are in a bull-mode position and continue to highlight a dominant uptrend. For now, short-term pullbacks are considered corrective. However, the contract has breached support at 7472.90, the 50-day EMA. This signals potential for a deeper retracement and exposes 7357.25 and 7292.25, the Jun 26 / 11 low and a key medium-term support. The bull trigger is 7693.75, the Jun 2 high.