FED: US TSY 52W BILL AUCTION: HIGH 3.860%(ALLOT 17.61%)

The Bank of Canada is overwhelmingly expected by both markets and analysts to maintain its overnight rate for a 5th consecutive decision at 2.25% at the June meeting (announcement on June 10).

Mixed activity data and an uncertain near-term geopolitical outlook make it likely that the BOC will also likely leave its message from the last meeting in April largely intact: potential upside in rates is greater than the downside at this juncture, but maintaining policy is still the “right thing to do for today” as uncertainty over trade and energy prices looms large.