MEXICO: "*SHEINBAUM SAYS SHE TALKED ECONOMIC 'PLAN MEXICO' W/ WORLD [...]

* "*SHEINBAUM SAYS SHE TALKED ECONOMIC 'PLAN MEXICO' W/ WORLD BANK" (BBG)...
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The trend theme in S&P E-Minis is bullish and the latest pullback appears corrective. Note that moving average studies remain in a bull-mode position and this continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. Monday’s rally highlights a bullish engulfing candle - a reversal signal. If correct, it signals the end of the recent correction. Key support lies at 7292.25, the Jun 11 low. A continuation higher would open 7693.75, the Jun 2 high and M/T bull trigger.
Wires reporting comments from US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, speaking to reporters about next week's leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey. Starting positively, he says that "I think we're prepared to have a very successful summit", but then pivots to a more familiar criticism of the US' NATO partners, saying "Some allies are lagging behind, are not spending enough, or don't have [a] credible path."